A 26-year-old died in a single-car accident at 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning.
Cameron Acton was driving southbound on N Highway 63 when his Ford F250 truck left the road and drove down an embankment. The car overturned and came to a stop on the 200 block on Conley Road, according to a Columbia Police news release.
EMS pronounced Acton deceased at the scene .
Acton was not wearing a seatbelt according to the news release.
Columbia Police are investigating the accident and ask that if citizens know something, they say something. Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).