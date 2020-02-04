A man died Saturday while being held in the Boone County Jail, authorities said Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department, there is an ongoing investigation into the death of Robert Erik Bishop, 52.
At the time of his booking Friday, Bishop was identified as living on the streets of Columbia, the release said. He was detained for first-degree trespassing and a municipal warrant for stealing.
Lifesaving measures were attempted by jail personnel after Bishop collapsed in his cell, the release said. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and he was transported to the University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boone County Sheriff's Department investigators are awaiting a toxicology report.
According to the news release, the department believes that the death was from a medical condition.
The last death from a medical condition related to the Boone County Jail was in 2015, according to previous Missourian reporting, when Deanna T. Harris was found unresponsive in the Boone County Courthouse after being held in the jail.
More information will be available when the report from the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office is released, spokesperson Sgt. Brian Leer said in an email.
Authorities delayed announcing the death while they located next of kin, Leer said.