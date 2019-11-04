A man exposed himself to a person in a vehicle Oct. 28 in the 1100 block of Hamilton Way, according to a news release from the MU Police Department.
The man approached the vehicle and exposed himself at around 5:30 p.m., and Columbia Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene, according to the release. The MU police received the information at 7:45 a.m. Monday.
Police are still investigating the incident. The suspect was described as a male who was last seen wearing dark jeans, a dark green sweater, a black vest and a white ball cap.
The 1100 block of Hamilton Way connects Hitt and Waugh streets. It is located just west of Paquin Towers.