Columbia police arrested a man Friday after a traffic stop ended with the suspect attempting to flee and accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
According to a news release, police conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon near Paris and Mexico Gravel roads that led to Timothy S. Ellis, 35, stopping initially and then fleeing at a high rate of speed.
While fleeing, Ellis collided with another vehicle that was occupied by two people on Brown Station Road.
Ellis got out of his vehicle after the collision and took out a firearm. Police say he then accidentally shot himself in the leg before continuing to attempt to flee on foot. He was taken into custody shortly after and transported to University Hospital.
Ellis was taken for emergency surgery and is now considered in fair condition, according to a MU Health Care spokesperson. The occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash on Brown Station Road were also taken to the hospital and were in stable condition by the time they left the scene.
Ellis was wanted in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred Feb. 16 on Talon Drive. He has been arrested for first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon for his alleged involvement in that shooting.
He's also been arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, trafficking narcotics and distribution of narcotics in relation to Friday's incident.
When Ellis is released from the hospital, he will be taken into custody and released to Boone County Jail, according to the news release.
Columbia police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.