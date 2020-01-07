A man was hospitalized after a shooting Monday night, according to Columbia police.
Officers responded to a shots-heard call in the 400 block of Oak Street just before 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Neal Sedgwick.
When officers arrived, they found the 24-year-old shooting victim in a car at the intersection of Jewell Avenue and Sexton Road. The man had been shot in the torso.
First responders took him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
KOMU 8 crews on the scene saw officers searching the vehicle for evidence.
Multiple units responded to the call, including crime scene investigators.
Police did not have a suspect in custody as of late Monday evening, but police thought it was an isolated incident and not a broader threat to the public.