One man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Columbia Mall.
The Columbia Police Department said his condition was stable.
The shooting was reported at about 7 p.m. More than 100 people were on the premises when police arrived.
Police found several shell casings indicating the shooting occurred in the parking lot. While on the scene, they learned one man had been transported in someone's personal vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers gathered other evidence and witness statements that indicated there had been no other injuries in the shooting.
Police were continuing to investigate the incident and asked that anyone with information call police at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.