An adult male was injured in a shooting Saturday night in east Columbia, according to a statement on social media from the Columbia Police Department.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired with injury in the 200 block of Old 63 near Lakewood Apartments by Stephens Lake Park.

