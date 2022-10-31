An adult male was injured in a shooting Saturday night in east Columbia, according to a statement on social media from the Columbia Police Department.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired with injury in the 200 block of Old 63 near Lakewood Apartments by Stephens Lake Park.
Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid to the man before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Columbia police.
Columbia police spokesperson Christian Tabak said there is no suspect information available at the time to release and the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.