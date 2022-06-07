An adult male arrived at a Columbia hospital Monday night with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Columbia police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in northern Columbia at approximately 9:40 p.m. that night at the 1500 block of Fir Place.

Upon arriving on scene, officers located evidence that a shooting occurred but identified no victims. 

According to the release, no suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Columbia police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-874-8477.

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2022. Studying reporting and writing journalism. Reach me at cdk5mb@umsystem.edu.

  • Assistant City Editor and covering the 13th Circuit Court for Summer 2022. Former Higher Education reporter. Studying Journalism and Psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

