A man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in north Columbia, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found the man with non-life-threatening injuries. He declined medical treatment on the scene.
Officers also found evidence that the residence was damaged by gunfire, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing, and information on the suspect is not currently available.
Columbia police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.