A man was killed in a car crash involving one vehicle on I-70 Saturday afternoon. 

A 2003 Pontiac Vibe was traveling west near mile marker 123.8 when it veered off the right side of the road, hit a rock outcrop and overturned, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. Driver Michael W. May Jr., 42, of Breckenridge Hills, was ejected from the car and later pronounced dead at University Hospital. May was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

Passenger Renee A. May was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

