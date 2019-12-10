A man pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated after a motorcycle crash that killed his passenger last year.
Aaron Eugene Monroe, 40, admitted to drinking before getting on his motorcycle with a passenger the night of April 14, 2018, according to a probable cause statement. He swung into the turning lane to pass a car in front of him before running a red light and slamming into another car at the intersection of Paris Road and Brown Station Road.
Monroe and his passenger, Michele Groves, were both taken to University Hospital, according to previous Missourian reporting. Groves died as a result of her injuries, according to the probable cause statement.
Monroe was not licensed to drive a motorcycle and had seven prior convictions for operating a motor vehicle without a license, according to the probable cause statement. Court records show that Monroe has been charged with driving without a license two more times since the April 14 incident and was charged with another DWI on Nov. 28.
Monroe's arraignment for his most recent DWI is scheduled for Dec. 27.
