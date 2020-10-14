A man from Mexico, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday for possession of stolen firearms during a Sept. 2019 burglary at Tiger Pawn Shop in Columbia, according to a U.S. Attorney news release.
Tyler Andrew Hilderman, 27, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. on "one count of possessing stolen firearms and one count of stealing firearms from a licensed firearms dealer," according to the Tuesday release.
Co-defendant Alexander Mears, 21, from Columbia pleaded guilty July 14 to possession of stolen firearms. Mears said he and Hilderman stole 65 firearms from Tiger Pawn Shop last year, according to the release.
Hilderman and Mears were arrested in Sept. 2019 in connection with the burglary. Last year, Hilderman admitted to selling one of the stolen firearms to an unnamed woman, who then sold the gun.
The firearm Hilderman sold was a Springfield Armory .45-caliber pistol that was stolen during the burglary. Enforcement officers in Cooper County found the pistol during a search warrant at a residence. The resident told officers he purchased the gun from a woman, who said she got the gun from Hilderman.
In his plea agreement, Mears said he and Hilderman made a hole in the pawn shop building's wall so they could enter the shop. Hilderman stood outside as Mears passed stolen firearms through the hole, according to the release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn is prosecuting this case, which was investigated by the Columbia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.