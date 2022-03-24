Gerrod Taylor has pleaded guilty to involvement in a 2021 shootout that occurred in the parking lot of Walmart at 3001 W. Broadway.
He pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced to spend four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Taylor will serve 11 years in total after pleading guilty and accepting a plea deal involving two unrelated cases — one for unlawful use of a weapon and the second for tampering with an electronic monitoring device.
The shooting incident that involved Taylor occurred May 10, 2021, in the Walmart parking lot. Columbia police said no one was injured and others involved were seen leaving the scene.
In connection with the incident, Dequan Hughes was convicted last October for second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to spend five months in jail and three years in prison.
Three others were arrested around the time of the incident for their alleged involvement, according to Missourian reporting.