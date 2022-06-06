A Kansas City man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in November 2020 in Cosmopolitan Park.
Isaiah Brunson, 20, also pleaded not guilty to delivery of a controlled substance at an arraignment Monday in the 13th Circuit Court.
According to court documents, Brunson, then 18, told Columbia police he had gone to the park Nov. 2, 2020, to assist in the sale of marijuana when 19-year-old Jermaine Spain of Columbia was shot and killed.
Brunson was also shot at the park and drove himself to a Columbia hospital for treatment. While he was there, marijuana was found in his possession.
Last month, Columbia police announced the arrest of a second man in connection with Spain's death.
Maurice D. Banks Jr., 19, was arrested in Las Vegas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service. Banks is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Under Missouri law, someone can be charged with second-degree murder if they are present at the time of a murder while committing or attempting to commit a felony.
A status hearing for Brunson is set for July 5.