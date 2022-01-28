Malik Townsend pled guilty Friday to a 2021 murder and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
Townsend was charged with the second-degree murder of Jakob Cole. He shot Cole following a dispute over money, according to a probable cause statement.
On Feb. 15, 2021, 19-year-old Cole was supposed to meet Tyreese Perkins for a physical confrontation over $40. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video from the crime scene revealed that Townsend was present during the dispute.
As Cole walked toward Perkins' car, Townsend quickly exited the car and shot Cole three times. Townsend and Perkins then fled the scene together in Perkins' car. Cole was found by Boone County Sheriff deputies with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Perkins was arrested the day after the disputecq and has a hearing scheduled for Monday on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Townsend was initially arrested March 5, 2021, on charges of first-degree murder, which was reduced to a charge of second-degree murder after a plea deal with the state.
At Townsend's hearing Friday morning, Cole's mother, April Garriott, said in a victim impact statement that Cole was killed days before his 20th birthday. Garriott said one of the most painful moments of her life was when she and Cole's sister saw his body after he was shot. She added that this was not the first son she had lost. Garriott said she was far from being able to forgive Townsend for his actions at this time.
Townsend will serve 27 years in prison and must serve 85% of his sentence, just under 23 years, before becoming eligible for parole.