A 20-year-old man was shot by a 21- year-old while they were hunting together Saturday afternoon.

Just after sunset, the two men were hunting in a soybean field near Highway 124. The 20-year-old began to walk back across the field when he was mistaken for a deer and shot in the hip by the 21-year-old, said Scott Rice, protection district supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation. He said the 20-year-old was wearing orange when he was shot.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the scene at about 6 p.m. 

Rice said the injuries were not fatal and that the two men knew each other. He said that the hunters were hunting within legal hunting hours, which end 30 minutes after sunset. It was the first day of Missouri's deer hunting season.

The incident is still being investigated. 

