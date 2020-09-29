A burglary suspect carrying a collectible sword was apprehended Monday afternoon after MU police put out an alert.
The Columbia Police Department responded around 1:15 p.m. Monday to a reported burglary in process at a residence in the 1600 block of University Avenue, according to Columbia police Community Relations Specialist Jeff Pitts.
A local resident returning home reported seeing a man — identified later as Lawrence Johnson, 35 — fleeing from his home, carrying multiple items including a collectible sword.
Acting on that information, the MU Police Department issued an MU alert at 1:54 p.m., noting it was in response to a report of a threatening person with a knife at Lee Street and Wilson Avenue.
According to statements from the MU police and Pitts, the Columbia Police Department arrested Johnson for burglary and resisting arrest approximately 10 minutes later in the 1300 block of Rosemary Lane, with assistance from the MU police. There were no injuries during this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation, and there are no further details to provide at this time, according to police.