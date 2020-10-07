Fall in Missouri means corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Although some of these popular events have been canceled, including the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival, several are still planning to welcome visitors.
Fear Fest
6399 Highway 40 W.
Fear Fest, a popular haunted house in Columbia, opened Oct. 3 and will remain open until Oct. 31 every Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. It will also be open from 8 to 11 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 8 to 29. Fear Fest is located on Highway 40 with four haunted houses on the property.
This year's Fear Fest haunted attractions include "The Mortuary," "Terror in the Woods," the "Hawthorne State Asylum" and "Necropolis.". Descriptions can all be found on the Fear Fest website.
To see all four attractions costs $30 a ticket. For $10 more, the speed pass is an option if visitors want a shorter wait in line. Tickets can be purchased on the website or at the door.
Shryocks Corn Maze
2927 County Road 253
Shryocks corn maze in Callaway County is now open with a Kansas City Chiefs-themed corn maze.
Since 2002, the Shryock family’s corn maze has an autumn attraction. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for for kids 4 and younger.
Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment but all major credit cards can be processed. The ticket covers entrance to the corn maze, as well as the Jumping Pillow and other outdoor socially distanced activitiesl. Concessions, pumpkins and a reserved campfire are available at an additional cost.
Owners are asking guests to wear masks and social distance from other groups. Markings for social distancing are in place, and staff will wear masks as well as continuously sanitize surfaces. Employees will also have a temperature check before each shift. Their website provides further detail on the safety plan they have developed as well as pricing information.
Further details are available on the Shryocks website.
Battlefield Lavender
20601 N. Rangeline Road, Centralia
Katie and Jason Lockwood, owners of Battlefield Lavender, moved to Centralia in 2011 with their two sons. Nine years later, they invite the public to pick and buy lavender plants, admire the sunflower field and watch farm animals gaze. Guests can make appointments on the Facebook page.
Katie and Jason Lockwood spend their weekdays as MU employees and weekends sharing their farm lifestyle..
“The idea of lavender and it just being something that just brings folks clam and happiness and relaxation just really spoke to us,” Katie Lockwood said about the inspiration behind the farm.
When visiting, guests are asked to socially distance themselves from other groups.
The Lockwoods also have lavender products from soaps to sugars and dried lavender bundles for sale. Customers can have their purchases shipped, available for pickup or delivered.
For more details, call 227-2242 or email buzz@battlefieldlavender.com.
Pumpkin patches
Although some farms have decided not to open to the public because of COVID-19 concerns, a few pumpkin patches remain open.
- Peach Tree Farm, 24863 Highway 98, Boonville: The farm switches from peaches to pumpkins in the fall. In addition to picking out a pumpkin, visitors can join a hayride, pet and feed the animals and play in the straw maze. Hours are 10 a.m. until dark Saturdays and 1 p.m. until dark Sundays. Tickets are $7 per person. The farm is close to Warm Springs Ranch, a breeding facility for the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. Often you can catch a glimpse of them in the pasture.
- Fischer Farms, 1905 Mokane Road, Jefferson City: Fischer Farms opened Oct. 3 and has not only a pumpkin patch but a corn maze open to the public as well. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays; noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $7 for those above the age of 2. The farm's Facebook page has more details.
- Eschenbrenner Farms, 55728 E. Splice Creek Road, Wooldridge: Due to COVID-19 concerns, Eschenbrenner Farms has made changes to its usual activities. Pumpkins are for sale this year, but the corn maze, wagon rides, petting zoo and concessions are not. The farm is open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 660-849-2372 or check the Facebook page.