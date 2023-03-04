 Skip to main content
March March parade brightens downtown Columbia for True/False Film Fest

Parade attendees dressed as a sea anemone, phoenix, alien and queen gathered at the Boone County Courthouse, surrounded by hundreds of people.

Some wore costumes, some held signs and some played upbeat music to celebrate Friday's March March parade during the True/False Film Fest.

Q Queens put their hands together prior to the start of the March March

Q Queens put their hands together prior to the start of the March March on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. “Walk slow,” Q Queen Kristina Bradley shouted, reminding the group that leads the parade they set the pace.
Phoenix Ribiat talks with other attendees prior to the March March beginning

Phoenix Ribiat talks with other attendees prior to the March March beginning on Thursday outside of the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia. This is Ribiat’s first year as a Q Queen.
A crowd gathers around breakdancers at the block party in front of The Missouri Theatre

A crowd gathers around breakdancers at the block party in front of The Missouri Theatre on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. Crowd participants were encouraged to join in and several did.
Luca Desha, 3, looks up during the parade while he hits his toy drum

Luca Desha, 3, looks up during the parade while he hits his toy drum on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. Desha was excited to get to play drums with Kyle Bauche with the Mobile Funk Unit earlier in the evening.
Participants walk towards the block party

Participants walk toward the block party on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. People made costumes out of various materials and featured bright colors, sequences, masks, horns and more.

