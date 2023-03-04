March March parade brightens downtown Columbia for True/False Film Fest

Luca Desha, 3, looks up during the parade while he hits his toy drum on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. Desha was excited to get to play drums with Kyle Bauche with the Mobile Funk Unit earlier in the evening.
Q Queens put their hands together prior to the start of the March March on Thursday on Ninth Street in Columbia. “Walk slow,” Q Queen Kristina Bradley shouted, reminding the group that leads the parade they set the pace.
Parade attendees dressed as a sea anemone, phoenix, alien and queen gathered at the Boone County Courthouse, surrounded by hundreds of people.
Some wore costumes, some held signs and some played upbeat music to celebrate Friday's March March parade during the True/False Film Fest.
Downtown Columbia's gloomy weather was accompanied by bright, lively costumes. The event started at 5:15 p.m. at the courthouse and concluded outside the Missouri Theatre on Ninth Street. The 20th annual festival offers a variety of documentary films, music performances and art installations.
"These are our people," said Sarah Catlin, representing local radio station KOPN 89.5 FM, which celebrated its 50th birthday at the parade. "We’re a little different, and True/False is a little different, so it’s our vibe.”
Leading the parade was the Q Queens, self-proclaimed as the visible information stations of the festival. Q Queen and MU academic advisor Kristina Bradley sported a sequin dress and an orange, curly wig as her costume.
"True/False is a unique experience that’s so specific to Columbia," Bradley said. "It’s not just about the films — it’s about the art, food, the people and the energy of the community.”
Carolyn Magnuson, a Q Queen who wore a red True/False cape paired with a prop queen's scepter, began volunteering for the festival in the early 2000s. Now 83 years old, she still wears the same costume she wore her first year in attendance.
“I first joined the Qs because there was a call for people who were flamboyant, mobile and knew lots of information about Columbia and the True/False Fest,” Magnuson said.
Her favorite part of the festival is the way it draws people together, Magnuson said while gesturing at the hundreds of people gathered at the courthouse.
“If you look around the courthouse square right now, you’re going to see little tiny children (either) in costumes or not," Magnuson said. "Then you’ll see gray-haired people and people that are older. I love seeing the variety of age.”
Mary Colquhoun and Jill Schmidt, mother and daughter, attended the parade together. Colquhoun celebrated her 12th year at the festival while wearing an anemone-inspired balloon costume. Schmidt celebrated her 16th year and wore a matching outfit.
“True/False Film Fest is one of the few places you can see documentaries," Colquhoun said. "They’re such wonderful movies that seem to be overlooked otherwise."
City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
