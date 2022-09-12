Marching Mizzou is heading to Kansas City on Thursday to take the field during halftime of the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The invitation came late last month when the Chiefs contacted Marching Mizzou and asked the band to play during the opening home game, according to an MU announcement.
The MU marching band has a long history with the Chiefs. The first invitation was issued in the 1960s, and the band last performed at Arrowhead Stadium in 2017 during a Monday Night Football game.
The musicians are “excited for the opportunity to be back,” said Amy Knopps, associate director of bands and director of athletic bands.
The six-minute show will include a musical tribute to Elton John with “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting),” along with the traditional Missouri fight song.
Marching Mizzou will be the only musical performance at the opening game, Knopps said. Thursday’s Chiefs game is also the first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime. It begins at 7:15 p.m.
Knopps said the band has been rehearsing the Elton John routine since mid-August. One challenge was the difference in hash marks between NFL and collegiate stadiums.
The NFL field markings are 5.75 steps farther from the sidelines than the ones Marching Mizzou is used to, she said.
But Annabel Carter said the chance to play for an NFL audience surpasses any extra effort.
“I had heard from the older members how amazing the opportunity was and was always hoping I would have that opportunity myself,” Carter, a clarinet player in Marching Mizzou, said.
Knopps agreed: “Many of our students have grown up as Chiefs fans, so going to the game is an exciting moment.”