Marching Mizzou performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Marching Mizzou performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday in New York City. The band played fight songs “Every True Son” and “Fight Tiger” along with Sheryl Crow’s “All I Wanna Do.” The parade began at West 77th Street & Central Park West and ended in Macy’s Herald Square.

Drum Major Alex Weinzieri lifts feature twirler Carlee Fenton

Drum Major Alex Weinzieri lifts feature twirler Carlee Fenton during the band’s final practice on Thursday at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City. During the parade, Marching Mizzou performed Sheryl Crow’s “All I Wanna Do” along with MU fight songs "Every True Son" and "Fight Tiger."
Members of Marching Mizzou enter Macy’s Herald Square

Members of Marching Mizzou enter Macy’s Herald Square on Thursday in New York City. The band was selected to be the lead marching band in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Golden Girl Kenzie Handy performs

Golden Girl Kenzie Handy performs Thursday at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City. Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls rehearsed their show at 3 a.m. before the start of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Members of the University of Missouri marching band pass Radio City Music Hall

Members of the University of Missouri marching band pass Radio City Music Hall on Thursday in New York City. The parade began at West 77th Street & Central Park West and ended in Macy’s Herald Square.
