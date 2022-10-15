 Skip to main content
Marching to the beat: High school bands face off at Champion of Champions festival

The sounds of music and the occasional animal noise echoed from Faurot Field on Saturday as the Champion of Champions Marching Festival began.

Terrante Vanderkuur plays the game Ninja

Rolla High School tenor drummer Terrante Vanderkuur, center, plays the game Ninja between performances at Champion of Champions on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The band performed their “Into the Jungle” set about an hour earlier.

Most programs opted for a traditional instruments-only performance, but Rolla High School was an exception with their jungle-themed set. Making a bold entrance that involved lion roars and animal calls, the band sent attendees into fervent applause.

Fans cheer on Rock Bridge High School

Fans cheer on Rock Bridge High School during Champion of Champions on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The band performed a program titled, “The Rain is Gone.”
Marching Mizzou follows up Missouri high schools

Marching Mizzou saxophonist Hayden Wiseman, left, performs during Champion of Champions on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The band is scheduled to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade next month.
The Hickman High School Marching Band performs a royal-themed program

The Hickman High School Marching Band performs a royal-themed program for Champion of Champions on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The songs ranged from those of Mozart to “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen.
Hope Sinclair weeps

Battle High School sophomore Hope Sinclair weeps when Battle was not announced as a winner of its division on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Moments later, the band heard that they garnered just enough points to make it to the finals. “It was really nerve-wracking,” Sinclair said. “I didn’t know if we were going to place or not.”
Zander Crouch reacts to the news

Snare drummer Zander Crouch reacts to the news that Battle High School squeezed to the final round of Champion of Champions on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Just before, band members listened as their school was not announced among the highest scoring.
