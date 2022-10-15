Marching to the beat: High school bands face off at Champion of Champions festival

Rolla High School tenor drummer Terrante Vanderkuur, center, plays the game Ninja between performances at Champion of Champions on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The band performed their “Into the Jungle” set about an hour earlier.
The Hickman High School Marching Band performs a royal-themed program for Champion of Champions on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The songs ranged from those of Mozart to “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen.
Battle High School sophomore Hope Sinclair weeps when Battle was not announced as a winner of its division on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Moments later, the band heard that they garnered just enough points to make it to the finals. “It was really nerve-wracking,” Sinclair said. “I didn’t know if we were going to place or not.”
Snare drummer Zander Crouch reacts to the news that Battle High School squeezed to the final round of Champion of Champions on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Just before, band members listened as their school was not announced among the highest scoring.
Marching Mizzou saxophonist Hayden Wiseman, left, performs during Champion of Champions on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The band is scheduled to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade next month.
The sounds of music and the occasional animal noise echoed from Faurot Field on Saturday as the Champion of Champions Marching Festival began.
Most programs opted for a traditional instruments-only performance, but Rolla High School was an exception with their jungle-themed set. Making a bold entrance that involved lion roars and animal calls, the band sent attendees into fervent applause.
At the daylong marching band contest, 15 high schools across Missouri, and two hailing from Nebraska, tried marching their ways into judges’ hearts. This is the festival’s second year back since the start of the pandemic.
According to Christian Noon, assistant director of bands at MU and the event’s coordinator, Bellevue West High School (of Nebraska) won the contest. Hickman High School placed second, followed by Bellevue East High School (also of Nebraska).
Noon has worked to solidify a statewide marching band tradition.
“Our ultimate goal is just to have a really great competitive but educational event for all of the students that are involved and provide them a space on this great college campus, and a big SEC football stadium to perform for a crowd of nothing but fans of marching band,” he said.
Bands were assessed using two categories: musical and visual. Judges scored the performances’ general effect and production design, as well as individual and ensemble presentation. Judges also provided feedback for students to improve their showcase, particularly for the percussion and color guard sections.
Rolla High School’s program, “Into the Jungle,” was greeted with cheers from the public when it made its way onto the turf. An electric guitar soloist strummed on the field while the school’s color guard displayed acrobatic skills.
Kerri Shults, the mother of a student who plays trumpet for Rolla’s high school, described the competition as an “incredible opportunity” for students to participate.
Kali Schepers, a junior euphonium player from Jefferson City High School, detailed how she and her bandmates prepared for their biggest competition of the year.
“Right before we got onto the bus to leave, we did a “no-instrument run” because a lot of our instruments were already packed up. We were all on the field and were going through our sets and we were just marching … singing our notes. It was very chaotic but it was very fun and very helpful.”
Three of Columbia’s comprehensive high schools, Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge, were involved in the competition. Rock Bridge took fourth place and Battle took sixth.
Rock Bridge, last year’s champion, played a rainy day medley featuring popular hits such as “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “I Can See Clearly Now” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
Battle’s set, entitled “Femme Fatale,” showcased its color guard and baton twirler, decked out in red uniforms and waving multicolored flags. Their closing song, a rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” brought the crowd to its feet.
The Hickman marching band elected for a more regal routine, focused on compositions from the Netflix series “The Crown” and the Mozart piece “Queen of the Night.” Large, tufted purple chairs acted as props for the band’s performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Prior to the announcement of the final results, Schepers, the student from Jefferson City, said that regardless of how the school placed in the contest, she would ride home with pride. “Everyone always finds a fault in their own performance but overall I think we did a pretty good job,” Schepers said.
Before the preliminary awards ceremony, Marching Mizzou played an exhibition for the crowd. Prior to the final awards ceremony, Marching Mizzou’s drumline performed.