Mariachi film selected as True/False Show Me community feature

Lauren Williams introduces the Taste of True/False documentary “Lovers of the Night” on Sunday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia. After 20 years, the opening of the festival is shifting gears, allowing people to come learn about it and dip their toes into what is to be expected before the opening in March.
Patrons view the Taste of True/False documentary “Lovers of the Night” on Sunday at the Columbia Public Library in Columbia. This film was previously featured in the festival in 2018 but came back to kick off events.
The True/False Film Fest announced its 2023 Show Me film selected with community partners, “Going Varsity in Mariachi."
Co-directed by Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn, the film follows a group of students participating in competitive mariachi in Texas.
After the March 4 showing of the film, a Q&A will follow with the directors at the Missouri Theatre, according to a news release from the True/False Film Fest. Tickets will be $5 for the screening to allow more people to attend that otherwise would not be able to, according to the news release.
The Show Me True/False program partners with five community organizations to collaborate and curate a film showcasing the interests and missions of the partners through cinema. The program started in 2021 and each showing is followed by an open conversation about the issues addressed in the film.
As part of the Show Me True/False program for 2023, the fest will hold assemblies with filmmakers at Columbia Public High Schools, according to the festival’s website.
Arin Liberman, co-custodian at RagTag Cinema, made the announcement during a Sunday event. During “A Taste of True/False” at Columbia Public Library, Liberman screened a film from a past festival and took questions about this year’s fest.
Liberman answered questions about passes and how the festival is moving forward following the pandemic. The venues this year are the Missouri Theatre, The Picture House inside Missouri United Methodist Church, The Blue Note, Ragtag Cinema and The Globe inside First Presbyterian Church.
Liberman said they expect more filmmakers and people featured in the films to appear at the fest than in recent years.
Over the next six weeks, True/False will roll out the line-ups for the 2023 festival. They will release the lineup for art, music, then films respectively with the full schedule set to release February 10.