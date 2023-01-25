 Skip to main content
Mariachi film selected as True/False Show Me community feature

Mariachi film selected as True/False Show Me community feature

The True/False Film Fest announced its 2023 Show Me film selected with community partners, “Going Varsity in Mariachi."

Co-directed by Alejandra Vasquez and Sam Osborn, the film follows a group of students participating in competitive mariachi in Texas.

Audrey Sievert, 4, pops bubbles on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Daniel Boone

Audrey Sievert, 4, pops bubbles on Sunday, at the Columbia Public Library in Columbia. The two True/False Queens were blowing the bubbles at the entrance of the library and twirling with Sievert.
Lauren Williams introduces the Taste of True/False documentary “Lovers of the

Lauren Williams introduces the Taste of True/False documentary “Lovers of the Night” on Sunday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia. After 20 years, the opening of the festival is shifting gears, allowing people to come learn about it and dip their toes into what is to be expected before the opening in March.
Patrons view the Taste of True/False documentary “Lovers of the Night” on

Patrons view the Taste of True/False documentary “Lovers of the Night” on Sunday at the Columbia Public Library in Columbia. This film was previously featured in the festival in 2018 but came back to kick off events.
