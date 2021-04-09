Some people might see a bed of dry dirt and nothing more, passing up the opportunity to cultivate a relationship with their food. Not Marie Pasley.
As president of the Heart of Missouri chapter of Master Gardeners, Pasley oversees online programming, events and volunteering in Boone County. The pandemic unleashed a wave of interest in gardening that inspired many to give that bed of dry dirt one more chance.
More time at home has prompted people to garden — for a new hobby and, in some cases, for food security. It’s no secret that the pandemic has produced a massive wave of unemployment and financial burdens in households across the nation. Growing food helps to combat economic dislocation by providing an escape as it helps reduce the grocery bills.
Food at the grocery store can be expensive, unlike seeds, which, Pasley said, “take a while [to grow] but have a lot more at the end than you would if you went to the store and bought it.”
Pasley has been the bridge connecting the community to successful gardening experiences since 1996. Through her wit and spirit, she helps spread knowledge in the community.
Before becoming president of the local chapter of Master Gardeners in January, she had a long history of volunteering with the program. She also worked at a plant nursery for 10 years, where she learned about various techniques for gardening and growing plants.
“She’s the only girl, and she had like five or six brothers. So, she’s kind of tough. You know, she’s a no-nonsense kind of woman,” said Donna Puleo, who works alongside Pasley as a committee chair of the local Master Gardeners chapter.
As part of a national organization, the mid-Missouri chapter of Master Gardeners is sponsored by MU Extension.
Katie Kammler, who works for MU Extension as a field specialist in horticulture in Callaway County, is another one of Pasley’s admirers.
“I get to learn something new every day,” Kammler said. “Extension and horticulture are both huge areas, and it’s not always something that I know about.”
As Pasley continues to serve as president for the Heart of Missouri Chapter, she anticipates continuing to work through COVID-19 obstacles. She believes that by summer, small groups will be able to enter the Jefferson Farm and Garden, where Master Gardeners has many of its exhibits.
She hopes to continue using the Master Gardener community’s extensive knowledge to educate the residents of Columbia.
“We talk about insects that are beneficial and nonbeneficial, plant diseases, how to plant different kinds of seeds, how to gather seeds and preserve them,” she said.
It takes training to qualify as a member of the Heart of Missouri Master Gardeners Chapter.
More information about the program, as well as gardening advice, can be found at the group’s website. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at the Boone County Extension Center at 1012 N Highway UU.