People convicted of marijuana-related offenses that will not receive automatic expungement will be able to begin petitioning the courts starting Thursday.
As the ball gets rolling, some people involved in the administrative work say total expungement of marijuana-related crimes — the ones eligible for expungement after the passage of Amendment 3 — may not happen in the time frame provided. Missouri's courts will have six months to remove misdemeanor marijuana-related offenses from criminal records and one year to remove felonies that are no longer illegal under Amendment 3.
Christy Blakemore, Boone County circuit clerk, said her office will have to look into more than 6,000 cases to see which ones would qualify for expungement. Those deemed eligible for expungement then have to be sent to the court for a decision.
Blakemore said that if her office is tasked with all of its regular work and holding court as normal, there is no way it will be able to go through all the cases within the provided time frame.
"Absolutely not," Blakemore said. "I don't see how we can get it done."
Blakemore also said it is not only a matter of looking at a person's charges. Staff will have to read the complaint documents for each case to verify expungement eligibility. One of the cases her office recently looked at showed charges of "possession of a controlled substance, less than 35 grams, synthetic marijuana," Blakemore said.
"When I went in and looked at the charging document, it was meth," Blakemore said.
Stephen Sokoloff, general counsel for the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services, said he doesn't see any realistic way for the eligible expungements to be accomplished during the given time frame. Sokoloff, who opposed Amendment 3, said this is because of the way the offenses are recorded.
"I know that their IT people are scrambling," Sokoloff said.
Dan Viets, an attorney in Columbia who works on drug cases, disagreed.
"It's certainly doable," Viets said.
Viets expects the Missouri Supreme Court to hire staff to help with the process and look into cases. The court has requested close to $7 million to fund the cost of expungements.
But Blakemore said there is still a lot of confusion about the process ahead.
State Sen.-elect Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, and state Rep. Phil Christophanelli, R-St. Peters, will announce their sponsorship of an expungement bill Tuesday. HB 352 intends to automate the expungement process during the 2023 legislative session, according to a news release from the Missouri Clean Slate Campaign.
"The bill, pre-filed in both the Missouri House and Senate, will eliminate the expensive, time-consuming and confusing petition-based process currently in place and instead allow for eligible offenses to be expunged through an automated process, giving thousands of Missourians a fair shot at a second chance," the release states.
The bill plans to process all offenses currently eligible for expungement, not just marijuana offenses covered by Amendment 3, said Amber Foster-Hobart, spokesperson for the Missouri Clean Slate Campaign.
Amendment 3 requires that misdemeanor marijuana-related offenses be automatically expunged. Those convicted of felony marijuana possession offenses of more than three pounds and those currently incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses will not receive automatic expungement. These individuals will have to petition the courts for expungement.
Karen Pojmann, Missouri Department of Corrections spokesperson, said those on parole or probation for marijuana-related offenses will be released from supervision after the department receives an order of release from the courts.
Viets encouraged those who are impacted to begin to reach out to attorneys now and said he is already working on some petitions for early release from probation.
"That's going to be important to a lot of people," Viets said. "To petition for expungement, if you're above three pounds, or to petition for early release from probation or parole, it would be wise to get a lawyer."
Mary Fox, Missouri State Public Defender director, said those seeking help with petitions should begin to contact public defenders after Dec. 19. Public defenders will be representing defendants who they previously represented, if those defendants reach out for help.
"If someone reaches out to us who is currently incarcerated in prison, jail or a halfway house on one of these eligible marijuana convictions, we will work with them to obtain their release from prison and vacation of their sentence," Fox said.
Those who were not represented by a public defender at the time of their convictions will have to apply for a public defender and be determined eligible.