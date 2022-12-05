People convicted of marijuana-related offenses that will not receive automatic expungement will be able to begin petitioning the courts starting Thursday.

As the ball gets rolling, some people involved in the administrative work say total expungement of marijuana-related crimes — the ones eligible for expungement after the passage of Amendment 3 — may not happen in the time frame provided. Missouri's courts will have six months to remove misdemeanor marijuana-related offenses from criminal records and one year to remove felonies that are no longer illegal under Amendment 3.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you