On April 29, the memory of James T. Scott, a Black man who was lynched by a mob 98 years ago, was honored at his memorial plaque by the MKT Nature & Fitness Trail near the Stewart Road Bridge site in Columbia.
A week later, the plaque appears to have been "sheared away," leaving just the pedestal of the marker, the Community Remembrance Project of Boone County announced in an email Friday morning after a social media post on the removal circulated Thursday night.
The memorial plaque marking the site of 1923 lynching victim James Scott was vandalized and removed since late last night.Just last week, the Boone County Community Remembrance Project Coalition hosted a soil collecting ceremony at the site. pic.twitter.com/56UWciOEaO— Katelynn McIlwain (@katelynnmaria_) May 7, 2021
"The pedestal for the marker is all that remains. ... The CRP became aware of this yesterday evening and contacted authorities who will investigate today," the CRP said in the email.
In 1923, Scott, then a janitor at MU’s medical school, was accused of rape when a 14-year-old girl, Regina Almstedt, followed a man to a set of train tracks and was violently assaulted, the Missourian reported. When she told her father and the police were called, Scott was picked out of a lineup as the man who committed the assault. One week later, a mob of more than 1,000 people led by City Councilperson George Barkwell walked into the Boone County Jail under the courthouse, broke Scott out and dragged him to the Stewart Road Bridge.
Once they arrived at the bridge, the mob grew to over 2,000 strong, including members of the Missouri National Guard, who had been deployed to protect Scott. As Barkwell was tying a noose around Scott’s neck and tying the other end of the rope to the side of the bridge, Hermann Almstedt, Regina’s father, tried to convince the crowd that there was a chance Scott did not rape his daughter. Some in the crowd said that Almstedt should be lynched, too. Scott was killed around 1:40 a.m. April 29, 1923.
The marker, with the plaque reading, "Lest We Forget: Lynching at the Stewart Road Bridge," was installed in 2016 after MU's Association for Black and Graduate Professional Students donated it to the city of Columbia. The soil collection and plaque rededication ceremony took place on the 98th anniversary of his death.
"This act further proves that the work of racial healing is so important," the CRP added in the email. "The CRP will not be deterred by acts of fear such as these."