In 1985, Coretta Scott King entrusted a Stanford University professor with the monumental task of editing and publishing the writings of her late husband, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
That professor, Clayborne Carson, has since spent more than 30 years studying the hundreds of thousands of writings left by King as part of a project known as The King Papers Project. He has published numerous books, articles and documentaries on the civil rights leader and the movements he inspired.
Carson, who is the Martin Luther King Jr. Centennial Professor Emeritus of History at Stanford University, delivered the keynote speech at MU’s Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday evening at the State Historical Society of Missouri.
In his address, Carson asked the audience to momentarily pause their praise of the work of King and other human rights leaders of the past, such as Mahatma Gandhi, and to consider if the world now reflects those leaders’ visions for the future.
“It’s our duty not to celebrate them with a holiday, but to celebrate them through the other 364 days of the year,” Carson said.
Carson said he believes the best way to celebrate these leaders in human and civil rights is to restart the global movements they inspired, and to carry on their work.
“Stop honoring them, start emulating them,” Carson said.
Carson also spoke about the role Coretta played in King’s life and in the civil rights movement. He emphasized that when he teaches about King, he also teaches about Coretta.
“It is vital that people understand that Coretta was an early feminist like no other,” Carson said.
The event was postponed until this month after snowy weather in January prevented Carson from flying to Missouri. The day of the event overlapped with International Women’s Day.
“We know that on this day we not only celebrate MLK, but we also celebrate the role that women have played in history and bolstering the fight for justice in our country,” said Erika Aaron, assistant vice chancellor for inclusive engagement and constituent relations for the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity at MU.
Carson concluded his remarks by discussing his most recent work, The World House Project, which is inspired by King’s metaphor of the world as a home in which people separated by different cultures and ideals may come together to live peacefully in the same house.