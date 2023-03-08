In 1985, Coretta Scott King entrusted a Stanford University professor with the monumental task of editing and publishing the writings of her late husband, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

That professor, Clayborne Carson, has since spent more than 30 years studying the hundreds of thousands of writings left by King as part of a project known as The King Papers Project. He has published numerous books, articles and documentaries on the civil rights leader and the movements he inspired.

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

