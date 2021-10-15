The city of Columbia will end its mask mandate in most city buildings beginning Monday.
Masks will still be required in transportation hubs such as airports, on public transportation and in health care facilities.
City Manager John Glascock implemented the current mandate requiring masks in city buildings August 9.
In a press release announcing the change, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services encouraged citizens to get COVID-19 vaccines, stay home when they are sick and maintain social distancing when around people who might not be vaccinated.
The city's announcement follows MU's decision to allow its mask mandate in classrooms, in places where social distancing is not possible and while transitioning between classes on campus to expire Friday at midnight.