Columbia's summer school students 11 years and younger will now be required to wear masks indoors and on school buses beginning Monday.
Masks are also strongly encouraged for those 12 and older inside school buildings, according to a letter sent to parents Friday from Columbia Public Schools. Students will not need to wear a mask outdoors.
The change in protocol comes as the number of cases among summer school students has increased, according to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, who sent the notice to parents.
"The district consulted with health experts and medical professionals in our community, including the Columbia/Boone County Health Department," the letter read. "Taking action now supports a healthy and safe school experience for our scholars."
These district protocol changes are consistent with the new CDC recommendations released Friday that fully vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside school buildings.
Families should continue to monitor any symptoms that may indicate COVID-19 and vaccinate when possible, Baumstark said.
She said the school district is balancing contact tracing and quarantining while considering information from the CDC and other experts about the new Delta variant.
The district had lifted the mask requirement June 4, after the CDC announced in May that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks or socially distance.
Families were notified last fall that social distancing in school facilities was very difficult or impossible in some situations. The 3-foot recommendation from the CDC “better correlates with what is possible,” Baumstark said.
Regarding COVID-19 policies next fall, Baumstark said the district staff will continue to monitor the situation and let families know closer to the start of the semester.
District data
As of Friday afternoon, the district's tracker listed 20 active student COVID-19 cases and 357 students in quarantine. That is a 36% increase from the number of students in quarantine on June 30.
Roughly 8,900 students were enrolled on the first day of summer school, June 14, the Missourian has reported.
Fourteen of the district’s elementary schools have students out because of COVID-19. Of the 357 students in quarantine, 326 are elementary school students, according to the tracker. There were five active staff cases and five staff members in quarantine Friday.
The district’s 14-day rate per 10,000 people was 32.5 on Thursday. There were 51 new district cases reported Thursday on the tracker.
Parents respond
Shannon Beck, parent of a first grader, said she was pleased that the district decided to implement a mask policy.
“I only spotted two other kiddos in his entire class that had masks on … . That was really alarming,” Beck said about dropping her son off for the first day of summer school.
Rebecca Shaw, who has two children ages 5 and 7 in district schools, said Thursday before the district's Friday announcement that she hoped the school district would find a solution for everyone.
“If they decide not to issue a mask mandate, then my family personally will be looking at how we can alter our schedule to try to keep our kids home,” she said.
In an email Friday, Shaw wrote, “I’m very happy to see them take these steps for our kids and community.”
April Ferrao, who has two high school students in the district, expressed concern over the accuracy of contact tracing moving forward.
“I just wonder about the logistics of who’s tracking who’s sitting next to who at lunch,” she said.
Beck, Shaw and Ferrao have all been vocal advocates for a summer school mask requirement since CPS lifted its mask mandate June 4.