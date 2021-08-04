All residents, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in all city-run buildings beginning Monday, the city manager's office announced Wednesday.
The announcement comes just days after city council fell into an 3-3 gridlock on whether or not they should impose a city-wide mask mandate, the Missourian has reported.
The city manager's office, in a news release announcing the new requirement, cited the "growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County and the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant" as reasons for imposing the mask mandate.
Columbia and Boone County had mask mandates that began in April and June 2020, respectively. Both of those mandates expired May 21 of this year.
At the city council meeting Monday, Columbia/Boone County Director of Public Health Stephanie Browning urged everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to resume mask wearing.
A special meeting and public hearing on whether the city should reimpose a mask mandate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.