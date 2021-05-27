Masks are on their way out as a staple in Columbia public buildings and schools.
Starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear a mask or socially distance in Columbia or Boone County buildings, according to a city news release.
This follows changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which announced May 13 that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance.
The precautions are still strongly encouraged for people who aren’t vaccinated or have weakened immune systems.
Masks are still required on public transportation and at transportation hubs as well as health care facilities. This includes the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services building.
Also Tuesday, masks will no longer be required indoors at MU. However, masks are recommended “based on vaccination status and situation.” MU still encourages students, faculty, staff and visitors to get vaccinated and watch for COVID-19 symptoms. Events held at MU no longer need advance approval from Incident Command.
Masks for fully vaccinated people will be optional at Columbia College and Stephens College.
Starting next Friday, the day after school is out for the year, Columbia Public Schools will no longer require that masks be worn indoors or on school buses.
The district may re-evaluate the change if cases begin to rise locally. Vaccination clinics for students will continue. More information is available at cpsk12.org.
Starting June 15, Moberly Area Community College will require 3 feet of social distance in classrooms, meeting rooms and public areas but will no longer require face coverings. In-person meetings can be attended by fully vaccinated employees.