Columbia Police officers shot and killed one person while responding to a shooting incident at Vibez Lounge on Sunday morning that also left five people injured.
At a news conference Sunday morning, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said officers responded to two people engaging in gunfire at Vibez at about 3 a.m. Officers pursued one suspect who fled south on North Fifth Street, firing a gun north into a crowd of people as he ran.
The police officers chased the suspect into an alley, where they shot and killed him.
The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old male. The five people injured at the scene are all in stable condition, Jones said.
The whereabouts of the second suspect involved in the shooting at Vibez are unknown.
Mayor Brian Treece referred to the incident as a "mass casualty event" at the Sunday briefing. He described the events as "senseless gun violence" that interrupted an otherwise "normal weekend" in Columbia. He called gun violence a "community issue" that goes beyond policing.
Jones said CPD is not releasing the killed suspect's name at this time but said his next of kin have been notified. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the two officers involved, which is standard practice, Jones said.
MU published an alert around 3:10 a.m. reporting "shots fired" near Vibez lounge at 19 N. Fifth St.