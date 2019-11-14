When a White House advisor called Matthew Charles in January to ask if he wanted to attend the State of the Union, his response was wrapped in irony.
"Well, I ain't got no business going to Washington D.C., let alone to think about going to the White House if you'd look at my past criminal record," Charles recalled at a MU discussion on criminal justice reform. "But, yeah, I want to come to the State of the Union."
His recollection was met with laughter from MU students and professors who gathered in a Hulston Hall classroom Wednesday evening. The event was hosted by MU’s School of Social Work and Americans for Prosperity-Missouri.
MU was one of Charles' stops in his advocacy work with Families Against Mandatory Minimums where he travels the country to share his story as one of the first people released under the First Step Act.
Charles thought he’d walked free in 2016 after serving 21 years of a 35-year sentence for a non-violent drug offense — selling crack cocaine.
He said he quickly rebuilt his life outside the confines of bars. He had housing, a job, a truck, and he volunteered at The Little Pantry That Could in Nashville, Tennessee.
But 22 months later, his public defender called.
Charles said he was ordered to return to federal court for a judge to reimpose his sentence. Former judge Kevin Sharp, who had released Charles, made a mistake when he applied amended laws that did not pertain to Charles because of his career offender status, Charles explained.
"They're not focused on rehabilitation, but on capacitation," he said.
Charles' return to a federal prison in Kentucky in May 2018 sparked national media interest, he said. The nationwide attention uncovered to the public that during Charles' 21-year incarceration he was considered a "model inmate."
Prison records showed he'd tutored more than 250 inmates for the GED, worked in the law library and had taken more than 30 bible courses. In over two decades, Charles never received a disciplinary infraction.
"Everyone who heard my story empathized with it," Charles said. "They said, 'This is not right.'"
Charles said his story quickly reached the upper echelons of society.
A Georgetown University professor heard Charles' story and offered to represent him pro-bono. Then it reached Kim Kardashian West, who later helped him with housing. It finally made its way to President Donald Trump around the 2018 holiday season.
Charles said he hoped the president would grant him clemency or pardon.
"We know that during Thanksgiving, sometimes, the president pardons things. He pardons a turkey, maybe he'll pardon a human being," Charles said with a grin.
But Charles said the midterm elections moved him to the back burner.
On Jan. 3, he received a different kind of phone call from his public defender.
Charles was released that evening under the First Step Act.
Signed into legislation in December by President Trump, the First Step Act allows for the retroactive application of the 2010 Fair Sentencing Act's drug sentencing reform, which addresses previous sentencing disparities between powder cocaine and crack cocaine.
But adjusting to life outside prison after his second release was not as straightforward, Charles said. He struggled to find housing.
MU law professor S. David Mitchell, who was one of the panelists at the Wednesday discussion, said access to housing is one of the 10,000 collateral consequences that are spread throughout the criminal code.
"From elections, your children, parental rights, occupational licensing, loans," Mitchell said. "There’s a whole slew of these sort of deprivations that exist."
People who commit crimes are sent away, stripped of their rights and humanity, and then they're defined by one singular act, Mitchell said.
Among many changes he’s made, there's a simple one that Charles uses to restore humanity.
"I call them people," Charles said. He doesn't use terms like ex-felon or ex-offender.
Reframing those who committed crimes as mothers, daughters, sons and fathers, helps return what is missing from these people’s stories, Mitchell explained.
Charles said his story began with a verbally and physically abusive father.
"Whether is was a garden hose, duct tape, a slice of a car tire made into a belt, whether it was a pole, it didn't matter," he said. "My body had become so conditioned to the beatings that I don't believe that I could feel pain. I was just numb to everything."
Commissioner Casey Clevenger, who also spoke as an event panelist, oversees treatment court in the 13th Circuit Court.
Treatment court is about redemption, Clevenger said.
It's one piece of the criminal justice system that looks at rehabilitation as an alternative to incarceration, she said.
Mental health and substance abuse issues are addressed and treated. And more recently, trauma treatment is being offered.
After the event, Clevenger estimated that almost all of the offenders she sees have trauma histories many suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Interventions like treatment court are about a third less costly than prison, she said.
About 2.3 million people are confined in correctional facilities, according to 2018 Prison Policy Initiative data.
"Statistics state that about 70 million people in the United States have a criminal record, and one in three people have either been in prison or know somebody who has served time," Charles said. "We’re able to see that locking people up and throwing away the key is not reducing crime."