Eight organizations and businesses have been recognized by Mayor Brian Treece for their efforts to promote environmental sustainability.
The winners of the Mayor's Climate Protection Agreement awards have gone "above and beyond in the world of sustainability" and their achievements included "adopting sustainable operating practices, finding innovative ways to conserve resources, and becoming environmental stewards to make Columbia a better place to live and do business," according to a Tuesday news release.
The winners and the categories for which they were recognized are:
Resource Conservation
- Show-Me Central Habitat for Humanity
- MFA Incorporated
Pollution Prevention
- PedNet Coalition
Environmental Stewardship
- Mid-Missouri Wild Ones
- Columbia Farmers Market
Innovative Best Practices
- Columbia's First Presbyterian Church
- Aarow Building
Mayor’s Award
- Windsor Street Montessori School
The awards program was established in 2014. The awards usually are presented at an annual reception.
"In 2020, COVID-19 caused the reception, like so many other community celebrations, to not happen the way we normally do it," Treece said in the news release. "While pivoting our plans away from what we normally do, I am happy that I was able to still award eight Mayor’s Climate Protection Agreement awards this year."
Each winner will receive a hand-crafted glass award created by local artist Susan Taylor Glasgow and a personal note from Treece.