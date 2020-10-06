Mayor Brian Treece and the chair of the city's Finance Advisory and Audit Committee weren't entirely pleased with a draft of an independent audit of the city's finance and utilities departments presented at Monday night's City Council meeting.
RubinBrown, LLP, spent two months reviewing city procedures between January 2019 and June 30, 2020. The company was selected after responding to a request for proposals in February, and it is contracted to continue conducting audits for the next three years.
RubinBrown partner Rick Feldt presented a report on the company's findings to the council. The audit involved interviews with staff and council members, reviewing departmental data and running independent tests.
Overall, Feldt said, the city's departments were doing well.
Among RubinBrown's findings were:
- Finance management presents its information to the council quarterly, whereas RubinBrown recommends it should do so monthly.
- The city's Code of Ordinances is overly detailed and includes information that would usually be included in city policies. The report says the ordinances, if printed, would be 1,800 pages long. "Overly detailed ordinances do not easily allow management the flexibility necessary to adapt to changing environments," it says.
- The city's internal auditor position has been vacant since June 2019.
- The Finance Department lacks the controls necessary to evaluate WasteZero, the contractor administering vouchers for trash and recycling bags.
- There is no capital projects procedure manual for the utilities department.
- The manual process of reconciling discrepancies in the city's cash is time consuming and should be automated.
- Senior accountants, project managers and analysts from different departments do not meet regularly to discuss capital projects.
Treece, who for years has advocated a complete performance audit of city operations by the state auditor, said the format of RubinBrown's audit was not what he expected. He noted the state's audits are usually more detailed.
Feldt agreed and said the company's goal was not necessarily to go into great detail but to identify where the city can improve. The question, he said, was: "How can we help the city of Columbia do better on a consistent basis?"
RubinBrown performed the audit for $21,000. A comprehensive state audit could cost the city from $500,000 to $750,000, or more, and it could take two to three years to complete, according to previous Missourian reporting. The council also has talked about limiting a state audit to the electric utility, which in 2018 was inconsistent in its production of monthly financial reports. Doing that would cost an estimated $125,000 to $175,000.
Treece on Monday night also questioned the content of the RubinBrown report. He asked whether water and electric funds were in the same account, a particular concern of his. Feldt said they were not, as far as his firm is aware.
Treece asked about the company's finding that the Code of Ordinances was too detailed, and whether a policy or an ordinance was more likely to be followed. Feldt said he didn't know the answer to the latter, but policies allow management more flexibility in changing processes.
Treece asked why RubinBrown focused on WasteZero, the city's trash and recycling bag voucher program. He worried the focus was retaliatory after a WasteZero employee voiced his opinion on the city's roll cart debate at a council meeting in August. Feldt said he didn't feel the motives were political, and WasteZero was brought into the discussion after someone in the city mentioned it as a concern.
Treece also brought Maria Oropallo to the rostrum. Oropallo, who chairs the city's Finance Advisory and Audit Committee and who for a time lead a Transparency Matters citizen petition that sought to force a state performance audit, had mentioned concerns to Treece before the meeting, he said.
Oropallo said she had expected to be interviewed as part of the audit, but no one on her committee or the Water and Light Advisory Board was contacted. She urged the council to postpone accepting RubinBrown's recommendations until the committees had the chance to participate.
"It's a nice cursory look. It feels very one-dimensional," she said. "I want to give staff the time and energy to get this right. There were some things that just aren't right, and we know that, but this report isn't telling us what those problems are, not as much as I would have liked to have seen."
Council members generally agreed it would be beneficial to send the report back to these committees for review.
Not all the members were as bothered as Treece by the report, though. Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp, Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala, Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer and Sixth Ward Councilwoman Betsy Peters all said in different terms that they felt the audit was a fine first step.
Treece read into record three emails from citizens expressing discontent with the audit.
Feldt said the company is awaiting responses to its draft recommendations from finance and utility management, which should lead to a detailed plan of action with timelines. Feldt said he expected the responses by Oct. 16. A finished report to the council will follow.