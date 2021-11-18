Ashland Mayor Richard Sullivan announced on his Facebook page Tuesday he will not seek reelection in the spring.
"It's been an honor to serve our growing city for the past three and a half years," Sullivan wrote.
Sullivan has been mayor since June 2020. He previously served as Ward Two alderman beginning in 2018. He said he is not running again to have more time to care for his family.
"My father particularly will need and rightly deserves more of my time and attention as he struggles with the ongoing cognitive issues he's facing," read the post.
Sullivan said in an interview Thursday he plans to focus on his family for the next several months, particularly his parents, who both have cognitive disabilities.
As for his career, Sullivan said, "I will just continue with the things that I'm involved in now in my local career, in my ministry."
Sullivan is the lead chaplain at Boone Hospital Center and a pastor at Summit First Assembly of God.
The Missourian previously reported Sullivan grew up in Mexico, Missouri, and has been involved in Christian communities since he was 20.
In the Facebook post, Sullivan said he would continue to encourage others to step up and serve Ashland.
"I believe the best is yet to come as we collectively work together to keep the community we love and choose to call home always growing forward," he wrote.
The Boone County Journal reports, in addition to the Ashland mayor seat, three alderman spots will be up for vote on the April 5 ballot.