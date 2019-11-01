Mayors from four of Missouri's largest cities met Friday at Daniel Boone City Building to address how to make communities safer through three strategic areas of focus.
Mayor Brian Treece outlined the three areas the mayors have been focusing on in their meetings:
- Witness security: The mayors want to make sure law enforcement officers have the ability to safeguard witnesses, both at the scene of the crime and leading up to a trial. "We can provide that positive reinforcement that if you see something, you say something, you work with law enforcement, and that helps us break convictions," Treece said.
- Mental health and substance abuse treatment: The mayors want to make sure there is early intervention with victims of violent crime because it has a traumatic impact, both on the victim and the victim's family "for generations to come," according to Treece.
- Keeping firearms out of the hands of children (except for hunting purposes) and violent offenders: The mayors want to work on common sense reforms in Missouri state statutes that really give cities, municipalities and prosecutors the tools they need to keep the guns out of the hands of violent offenders. "We're not talking about gun regulation; we're talking about commonsense gun reforms," Treece said. "We each have our ideas we bring to the table on that."
"I can tell you that here in Columbia, for the individuals that were arrested in the month of September, a majority of them — more than half — had some prior gun-related offense that three years ago, prior to permitless carry in the state of Missouri, would have been prohibited to carrying a gun," he said. "If we can give prosecutors the tools they need to be able to compel that defendant to forfeit their right to carry in exchange for a misdemeanor, in exchange for a plea bargain, I think that makes our entire community safe."
The meeting included mayors from St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. The police chiefs from all four cities were also in attendance, in addition to the presidents of the chambers of commerce in Columbia and Springfield and leaders of the St. Louis and Kansas City business communities. The mayors said they brought in the leaders of their respective business communities to help communicate with their elected officials and better communicate the impact that violent crimes has in these communities. This is the third meeting the mayors have held on this topic, with the previous two being in Springfield.
"While all the challenges of our cities may be different, we know that now, more than ever, it's important that we're united on commonsense strategies to work together to solve the violent crime in the state of Missouri," Treece said.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson added: "Missouri has been leading the headlines with increases in violent crimes, and our largest cities have all ranked way too high in the rankings. We are attempting to come together and find those subjects where we believe we might be able to have an impact with the legislature to help us reduce violent crimes in our cities and across our state for the health and welfare of our people."
The violent crime rate in Missouri is 40.3% higher than the national median. This year, St. Louis has already had 165 homicides in comparison to the 186 homicides that took place in 2018, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department, City of St. Louis released Thursday. In Columbia, September was the deadliest month with more homicides than any other month going back to at least 2001, according to previous Missourian reporting. Kansas City also saw an increase in homicides, with more homicides being reported in the beginning months of 2019 than had been reported during the same time period in the last nine years. In Springfield, over the past five years, there has been more than a 40% increase in violent crime, according to a report by USA Today.
"All of our cities are leaders in a number of different ways for the state of Missouri," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "What we don't want our cities to be are leaders in violent crime. Instead, we want our cities to be leaders in finding solutions for it."
"What we will never do, and what we will never say, is that this level of violent crime is acceptable," he said. "We will never look at grieving parents or grieving relatives and say that's something that just happens in any one of our cities. Instead, we're going to make a difference."