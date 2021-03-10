A woman charged in the 2019 death of Randall Siddens has pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter and faces a sentence of three to 10 years in prison.
Regine McCracken also pleaded guilty Monday to fourth-degree assault, driving while her license was suspended or revoked and careless and imprudent driving, all misdemeanors. Circuit Judge Jeff Harris ordered a sentencing report and scheduled final disposition of the case for May 5, exactly two years after the crash that mortally wounded Siddens.
McCracken was on FaceTime and driving 18 mph over the speed limit when she hit Siddens and another pedestrian on Grindstone Parkway, according to police. She was originally arrested on charges of second-degree assault and careless and imprudent driving, but the Boone County prosecutor's office changed the assault charge to involuntary manslaughter when Siddens died in November 2019.
Police said Siddens, 34, was thrown 127 feet after being struck by McCracken’s car and suffered internal bleeding, broken bones and a brain injury.
A probable cause statement written by Columbia police officer Nathan Turner said that McCracken was driving 68 mph in a 50-mph zone and that she was on FaceTime when she failed to slow in traffic for a red light. She swerved to avoid crashing into the vehicle in front of her and nearly struck a parked police car that had its lights activated and was blocking the outside lane, which was coned off for an Ultramax Sports triathlon. McCracken didn't stop until she crashed into another parked vehicle.
Siddens and the other victim were picking up cones after the triathlon when McCracken struck them. The running community quickly began a fundraiser to help the Siddens family with medical expenses.