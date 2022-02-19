Officers found three injured shooting victims at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of McKee Street after gunshots were reported, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
A juvenile female found inside a residence was taken to a local hospital, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.
An adult male declined medical attention at the scene.Police learned of one juvenile male who went to a local hospital in a personal vehicle, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask that people with information about the incident call 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.