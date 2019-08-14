Owners of McLanks restaurant were cleaning up Wednesday after someone shattered a window overnight.
"We don't have any problems with anybody," McLanks owner Jeffrey McWilliams said. "Everybody loves us."
That's why he and his fellow owners were left scratching their heads when they discovered Wednesday morning that vandals had thrown rocks and a potted plant through a window.
While the vandals didn't take anything, McWilliams said he's upset he wasn't alerted faster.
"We have glass break sensors all through the lobby, and that didn't set it off," McWilliams said. "We'll be having a talk with Tiger Security."
McLanks is at least the third business in the area to be burglarized in recent months.
"Over the last month or so I guess it's been happening up and down the road," McWilliams said.
On July 11, vandals hit Ms. Kim's restaurant, just off Paris Road.
"It was crazy," Ms. Kim's owner, Kimberly Perry, said. "We had shattered glass all throughout the dining room."
She said the vandals also threw two rocks through a window but only stole $5.
"It's just like breaking into someone's home," Perry said. "Even though we don't live here, this is our home away from home."
The Columbia Police Department had no information about the McLanks vandalism because officers had not yet submitted a report.
McLanks was recently featured on Food Network's "Restaurant Impossible."