The trial for a former Columbia restaurant owner charged with the murder of a member of a marijuana distribution ring has been postponed due to the death of his attorney.
Jeffrey McWilliams, who co-owned McLanks restaurant on Paris Road, appeared without counsel in the 13th Circuit Court Monday during a pre-trial conference. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
McWilliams is accused of the 2017 killing of Augustus Roberts, who was linked to a large marijuana-trafficking operation.
He told Judge Joshua Devine that he is still trying to solidify legal representation after Columbia police found his attorney, Steven Wyse, dead in his home in June.
Originally scheduled for Aug. 15, the jury trial was postponed to an unspecified date to allow McWilliams time to secure a new attorney. A counsel status review is scheduled instead on the original trial date.
In December 2017, Roberts was found dead from a gunshot wound at a rental home on Lasso Circle in the Old Hawthorne neighborhood, about 5 miles east of downtown Columbia.
McWilliams was arrested May 10, 2021, and charged with Roberts' death after police collected DNA evidence, phone records and tips from an informant authorities believe implicated him in the homicide, according to court documents.
McWilliams gained national attention after McLanks appeared twice on the TV series “Restaurant: Impossible” in 2019 and 2020.
He and his family opened McLanks just four days before Roberts died in 2017. The restaurant permanently closed in June 2021.