The former co-owner of the McLanks restaurant, Jeffrey McWilliams, could be released from jail and put on home detention as early as next week.
McWilliams was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery. The trial was originally set to take place Aug. 30 but has been postponed until a later date.
His attorney Stephen Wyse asked that his client be allowed to be put on home detention to take care of his kids. Court officials will confirm his house is approved for this. McWilliams has a bond set at $50,000 and will have GPS monitoring.
Judge Joshua Devine said that because the state was not ready to present its case Aug. 30, the odds for McWilliams to be granted home detention were in his favor.
Police and prosecutors say McWilliams is responsible for the murder of Augustus Roberts in December 2017, the Missourian has reported. Police believe phone records, DNA and tips from an informant point to McWilliam's guilt, according to the probable cause statement.
McWilliams was told to appear in court for status hearing Sept. 10.