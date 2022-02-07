An April 19 trial date was set Monday for Jeffrey McWilliams, who is charged with the murder of a member of a marijuana distribution ring.
Boone County Circuit Judge Joshua Devine set the four- to five-day trial for April but wants to determine whether both parties are ready. He told the defense to confirm that next week in order to establish a date for the pre-trial conference, now scheduled for April 4.
McWilliams was arrested May 10 and charged with the death of Augustus Roberts, who had been linked to a large marijuana-trafficking operation.
Roberts was found dead from a gunshot wound in 2017 at a rental home in the 1900 block of Lasso Circle, about five miles east of downtown Columbia. His girlfriend told police three people in masks broke into the home demanding money and property.
The case had turned cold until DNA evidence, phone records and tips from an informant led police to implicate McWilliams in the homicide. He is now one of several people arrested in connection to Roberts' death.
McWilliams gained a measure of national attention as the former co-owner of McLanks Family Restaurant on Paris Road, which appeared twice on the hit TV series "Restaurant: Impossible" in 2019 and 2020.
He and his family opened McLanks just four days before Roberts died in December 2017. The restaurant permanently closed in June 2021.
McWilliams is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He was released on $50,000 bond in August.