Reservations are being accepted until Wednesday for a Youth Pollinator Habitat Program on Feb. 23 at A.L. Gustin Golf Course.

The Youth Pollinator Habitat Program offers opportunities to help spread native seeds and learn the role of pollinators, such as butterflies, in the environment.

The program will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Mid MO Uplanders Quail Forever Chapter and A.L. Gustin Golf Course.

Attendees of all ages will also learn how pockets of native habitat, which benefit a variety of native wildlife, can fit into varied landscapes without impeding other land-use practices.

“This free, fun, family friendly event is a great opportunity for families to get outside and discover nature,” MDC Private Land Conservationist Ryan Lueckenhoff said.

The first 50 youths registered will receive a free Quail Forever hat.

To register, contact Ryan Lueckenhoff at Ryan.Lueckenhoff@mdc.mo.gov or (573) 875-5540, ext. 7.

  Education reporter, spring 2020. Studying data journalism

