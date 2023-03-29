The Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) couldn’t investigate campaign finance complaints for two months last year during statewide municipal elections, including one lodged against a Columbia mayoral candidate.
In April of last year, a complaint was filed with the MEC about a donation to Columbia mayoral candidate Randy Minchew. The commission was unable to investigate the matter, lacking a sufficient number of commissioners to have a quorum.
While the infraction appears to be minor and was resolved by Minchew’s campaign, it raises questions about the capability of the MEC to function during a critical period.
At the time the MEC had two commissioners and needed at least four (the commission has six members) to establish a quorum. The Commission was without a quorum for more than two months: March 16 to May 24.
State law requires the MEC to respond to election finance complaints within 15 days.
“In this instance, there were not four commissioners able to consider this complaint,” Elizabeth Ziegler, MEC executive director, said in the commission’s final action notice. “Therefore, the commission could take no action on this complaint at this time.”
In a telephone interview, Ziegler said another complaint would need to be filed in order for the commission to make a decision on the matter.
State law mandates that all complaints with the MEC remain confidential and are publicly accessible through open records requests. State employees are barred from speaking about the specifics or details of complaints apart from any final, official rulings by the commission.
“It’s not a very transparent process,” Elad Gross, a Missouri-based civil rights attorney, said. “Our ethics rules in Missouri could certainly be stronger.”
Gross said the MEC could have a number of reasons for why they keep the process secret. Despite that, many complaints could be wholly unknown to the public because of the laws surrounding them.
“I can kind of see the argument both ways, which is that you don’t want to be transparent because there’s an investigation that’s ongoing and you might find some things that you can’t really talk about until the end,” Gross said. “But there’s probably quite a few (complaints) that the public has no idea anything happened.”
When a complaint is filed with the MEC, the name and information of the complainant is given to the accused candidate and their respective committee and the commission must respond within a set amount of time, depending on when the final election is.
According to Alice Cunningham, who assisted with the Minchew campaign, the complaint in question was resolved by the campaign relatively quickly.
In this case, the complaint appears to have suggested that the wrong campaign donor was reported.
“If a donor check had two names on the checking account, I enter the donor’s name as the one who signed the check,” Cunningham said. “So when a donation came in of $10,000, I reported it the day it came in.”
“I entered the wife as the donor because she was the one who signed the check,” Cunningham continued. “Later, I found out that the donor was actually the husband and so, when I received his information, I changed the donor information on the MEC report but didn’t realize I had to change it on the daily donor I had already reported.”
Cunningham said the MEC was “very helpful” in assisting her with fixing the issue. She said the complaint was filed while she was addressing the matter.
Despite not having a full commission, members of the campaign said the MEC worked with them to rectify the situation as quickly as possible, despite some of the confusion campaign staff had with submitting forms.
“I found the MEC staff helpful when I had questions but the rules and regulations extremely strict and tedious,” Denise Nelson, treasurer of the Minchew campaign, said.