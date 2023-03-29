The Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) couldn’t investigate campaign finance complaints for two months last year during statewide municipal elections, including one lodged against a Columbia mayoral candidate.

In April of last year, a complaint was filed with the MEC about a donation to Columbia mayoral candidate Randy Minchew. The commission was unable to investigate the matter, lacking a sufficient number of commissioners to have a quorum.

  Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters.

