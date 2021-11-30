The Medicare annual open enrollment period ends Tuesday, Dec. 7.
This is the time to join, switch or drop a plan, according to the Medicare website. Coverage for new plans will begin on January 1, 2022 as long as the request is received by December 7.
Those who have not yet made their plan selections for 2021 are encouraged to contact CLAIM, a nonprofit state health insurance assistance program. They can be contacted in three ways, all available on its website.
Medicare is a U.S. federal program that provides health insurance for those 65 years old and older and some people under 65 with certain disabilities. It is the largest health insurance program in the U.S.
There are four parts of Medicare. The first is Medicare Part A, which helps pay for hospitals, home health, hospice and skilled nursing facility care. Medicare Part B helps pay for medical care, including doctors’ visits, outpatient hospital services and medical equipment. Medicare Part A and Part B are considered “Original Medicare.”
Medicare Part D helps pay for prescription medicine. To get coverage, one must join a plan run by a private company.
Medicare Advantage, also called Medicare Part C, provide the same services as Medicare Parts A and B. Some include prescription drug coverage as well as extra benefits Medicare does not cover, including vision or dental services.