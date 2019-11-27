Columbia residents will have a couple of chances Monday to meet and greet new Deputy City Manager De'Carlon Seewood and Finance Director Matthew Lue.
The pair of city leaders will be available to meet with the public from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Rooms 1A/1B at the Daniel Boone Building, 701 E. Broadway. There will be light refreshments.
City Manager John Glascock announced Seewood's hiring on Nov. 12, and he began his job on Nov. 18. Seewood was most recently city manager of Ferguson and has 13 years of experience in local government.
Lue became finance director on Nov. 4. He had been finance director in Warrensburg since 2015 and has more than 13 years of private- and public-sector experience in accounting and management.