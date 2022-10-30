Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8.
Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Incumbent Auditor Nicole Galloway, the sole statewide Democratic official, announced in June 2021 that she would not seek re-election nor run for another office this year.
Here’s a look at this year’s candidates.
Hometown: Shell Knob
Age: 35
Party: Republican
Occupation: Small business owner and incumbent state treasurer
Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration from MU
Campaign website: scottfitzpatrick.com
Background: Fitzpatrick is the incumbent state treasurer. He assumed the position in January 2019 after being appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to fill the vacancy left by now-Attorney General Eric Schmitt. In 2020, he was elected to his own term as treasurer.
Fitzpatrick previously represented the 158th district in the state legislature from 2013 to 2019. He served as the chair of the House Budget Committee in 2017 and 2018. Fitzpatrick is married and has three sons.
Hometown: Florissant
Age: 62
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Small business owner, minister, and CFO of the Missouri Minority Business Development Agency
Education: Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and American diplomacy from the University of Texas in Tyler, Texas; MBA from Lindenwood University; Ph.D. in theology from Survine Bible College
Campaign website: alankgreen.com
Background: Green is a former member of the Missouri legislature, representing the 67th district in St. Louis County from 2014-2021. During his time in the state house, he also served as the chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus from 2016 to 2018.
Green previously served as a police officer and as director of the Missouri Office of Equal Opportunity. He is married with four children.
Hometown: St. Charles
Age: 80
Party: Libertarian
Occupation: Certified public accountant
Education: Bachelor of Science in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis
Campaign website: jhartwigcpa.com/
Social media: Facebook
Background: Hartwig owns his own accounting firm in St. Charles and has worked as a CPA for over 50 years. Previously, he worked as an audit supervisor for a national accounting firm.
Hartwig also served two years in the U.S. Army Finance Corps during the Vietnam War. He is married with two children.



