Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8.

Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.

Scott Fitzpatrick

Scott Fitzpatrick
Alan Green

Alan Green
John Hartwig Jr

John Hartwig Jr.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City-County Government reporter for Fall 2022. Former Assistant City Editor. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you