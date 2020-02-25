A public forum on renovations to Worley Street Park is scheduled for Thursday at the Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St., according to a city news release.

Potential renovations include new fencing, new lighting, replacement playgrounds and improved disability accommodations. Staff will take questions and comments and share early designs.

The drop-in meeting will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A survey will be available on Ccmo.gov until March 5 for residents unable to attend the meeting.

The budget for the renovations is $105,000. Renovation funds come from a Community Development Block Grant and the Park Sales Tax, which passed in a 2015 vote.

  • Community reporter, spring 2020 Studying magazine writing. Reach me at cmw2h2@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

