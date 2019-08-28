A Columbia businessman who was charged with first-degree arson — after he was accused of paying an employee to burn down an occupied mobile home — was acquitted Wednesday.
Mehrdad Fotoohighiam, the defendant, is the owner of ETI, a Columbia-based engineering company, which does business nationally and internationally, according to its website.
Fotoohighiam has spent nearly three years in the Boone County Jail. He previously posted a $5 million cash bond that was ultimately revoked because he was deemed a flight risk.
He is a dual citizen of the United States and Iran, and he once left the U.S. for approximately eight years to avoid a lawsuit, according to the probable cause statement.
The trial lasted almost eight days, and the credibility of numerous prosecution witnesses was called into question by defense attorney Scott Rosenblum.
